POCATELLO — Families can celebrate the Christmas season with a special trip to see "Scrooge's Christmas — A Theatrical Ballet," spending time together and creating wonderful holiday memories. Assemble Learning & Event Center is excited to bring this production once again to our community to continue the tradition as Miss Tiffin's Ballet hosts the much-loved classic at Idaho State University's Frazier Hall on Nov. 20. There will be two performances, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from this year's performance will be donated to the Maria Neumann Memorial Scholarship fund.
“Our community dancers are very excited to present 'Scrooge's Christmas' for audiences to start off the holiday season,” says Tiffin Bennet, executive director/owner of Miss Tiffin's Ballet. “This nontraditional ballet features timeless music from the Christmas season and brings to life the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and features wonderful scenes, like the dances of Christmas past, present and future.”
Story continues below video
The Maria Neumann Memorial Scholarship fund was created by Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect and is dedicated to helping kids with special needs learn how to ride bikes.
Tickets are available through Assemble Learning & Event Center, online at www.assemblecenter.com or at the door. Early purchase is encouraged.
Miss Tiffin's Ballet offers a full schedule of classes. Visit www.misstiffinsballet.com or call 208-850-5264 for additional information. The studios are located inside Assemble Learning & Event Center, 820 E. Young St. in Pocatello.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.