POCATELLO — Grand Teton Council, Boy Scouts of America will be holding a drive-through Join Scouting Night Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the parking lot at the Pocatello Scout Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road.
Local Cub Scout packs, Scouts BSA Troops, Venturing Crews, the Sea Scout Ship and Fire Service Exploring Post will be there with information to give to you in your car, for social distancing and protection.
For more information, call District Director Jason Eborn at 208-847-5487 or Gary Davis, para-professional, at 208-681-0183.