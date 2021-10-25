With Halloween decorations and costumes seen in stores everywhere (more reportedly being spent than on Christmas in recent years), surely, it is not too early to think of those who do not have enough to eat—sadly, right here in SE Idaho! However, there is a great and uncomplicated way to help.
For decades, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) have annually collected and distributed literally tons of food items to those in need, and they will be doing the same this year. However, instead of the previous “door-to-door” pickup program, those wishing to give may do so simply by dropping off their donations at designated locations tomorrow morning, Saturday, October 30, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Pocatello area locations are:
· Ridley Family Markets – 913 Main Street and 1000 Pocatello Creek Road
· Pocatello Community Charter School – 995 S. Arthur
· Grand Teton Council BSA Office – 2306 Pocatello Creek Road
· Smith’s Food & Drug – 4845 Yellowstone – Chubbuck
Those living in outlying communities may go to http://www.tetonscouts.org/event/Scouting-for-food-drive/2762181 for drop off locations. See also http://justserve.org/grandtetoncouncilvolunteercenter
Totes will be provided at the sites involved, and Scouts and their leaders will be on hand to accept the donations. They will then distribute the items to the many food banks in the local Scout Council boundaries that rely so heavily on these donations. With the COVID-19 pandemic still a concern, the request for food items is even greater this year.
The annual Scout program has been involved in collecting for local food banks for decades. The program is organized at the local level throughout the country. Scouting-for-Food is a project rooted in the very foundation of the Scouting movement and the organization’s dedication to always try to implement the Scout Slogan, “Do a good turn daily.”
Since 1994, the Grand Teton Council has participated in the Scouting-for-Food drive throughout Southeastern Idaho—acting as the intermediary to assist the local food banks with their needs.
It is interesting to learn that last year alone 169,261 items were donated for a total of 84,631 pounds. There were 407 participants, including 161 youth and ninety adults representing 814-man hours.
In 2020, the BSA partnered with JustServe.org to help with “Scouting-for-Food” efforts in the month of October. It is a community effort to make this a huge success and to help those in need. And, if you would like to get a bit more involved, be sure to check out JustServe.org, a great resource where volunteer opportunities abound and where you can choose how much or how little you want to take on at this community-based level of service.
The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts and Melaleuca are the two main sponsors of the food drive, along with the sponsoring/assistance of the JustServ.org program. A big thank you goes to all those involved in the event, including Sager Sign Arts from Idaho Falls for the banners.
For more information, contact Elias Lopez, Scouting for Food Staff Advisor, at 208-522-5155 or 208-716-9363 or elias.lopez@Scouting.org and the JustServe.org link at htts://justserve.org/grandtetoncouncilvolunteercenter
As we think of those in our community who are hungry, we might keep foremost in our minds the scripture from the New Testament where Jesus says, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Matthew 25:40 KJV.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the local Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.