SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America kicked off its annual Scouting for Food drive where the public was asked to bring their non-perishable food items and drop them off to various specified locations in most communities. Through the generous giving of citizens of our community, our local food banks will receive much-needed relief to help feed the areas hungry. This drive benefits members of our community in need by providing over 200,000 meals. This year the Grand Teton Council collected over 62,000 food items. Not all communities have reported their totals but we anticipate another 100,000-125,000 items or more to be added to this total. There were over 300 adults and Scouts giving a little bit of their Saturday to serve the needs of others.
Scouting for Food involves several hundred Scouts in every community. In Southeast Idaho, Scouting for Food is one of the yearly service projects that every unit plans on performing for the good of the community. This year is no different from the kind of service performed by these young people. Scouts are asked to give countless hours of selfless service to help those in need. That has always been a strong tradition of the Scouting motto "to do a good turn daily" and "helping others at all times" from the Boy Scout Oath.
Those are the kind of experiences that Scouting for Food gives to young men and women performing service. As for professional services provided by Melaleuca, we are very grateful to have them assist with an advertising campaign to help boost our message through radio ads running during the campaign. The JustServe.org social media platform was also very instrumental in promoting for volunteers to help with the Scouting for Food drive. There was also a strong effort with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and its many members assisting in this project on previous weekends, which brought in another 118,000 pounds of food. Special acknowledgment goes to IPAK for the donation of boxes and Sager Sign Arts for the production of banners.
According to Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket, she says: “More than ever, we need the entire community to pitch in, ensuring that our network of emergency food providers is able to continue providing food to those in need. More than 40% of those we serve are children. Studies are now showing that as many as 1 in 6 children are suffering from hunger and food insecurity."
Although the Scouting for Food program helps alleviate hunger in our area, there are some side benefits too. Elias Lopez, Grand Teton Council Scouting for Food advisor adds: "Not only does the program go a long way towards feeding the hungry in our area, but the Scouts learn valuable lessons in performing a needed service for their communities. They definitely achieve a sense of pride in helping others."
If you can’t drop off your food items at one of the drop off locations, bring them by your local Scout office. For more information on Scouting for Food, contact your local Boy Scout Service Center at either 208-522-5155 or 208-233-4600.