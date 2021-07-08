POCATELLO — The Westside Ranger District is excited to announce work will start on the Scout Mountain repair and chip sealing of 5.3 miles of Road 001 up to the Scout Mountain Campground through an agreement with Bannock County starting the week of July 12. Work is expected to be finished by July 16. Minor delays will be possible, as the road will be restricted to one lane.
This work is part of the ongoing implementation of the East Mink Creek Recreation Corridor Revitalization Project using funding under the Great American Outdoors Act. The East Mink Creek project boundary is 5 miles from the city of Pocatello. This recreation corridor connects the urban interface south of Pocatello to the Bannock Mountain Range. It is heavily used year-round for recreation, including dispersed camping, motorized and non-motorized trail use, picnicking, hiking, horseback riding, wildlife watching, archery, mountain biking, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, shooting and cross-country skiing.
“Funding through GAOA focuses on deferred maintenance for critical facilities, and this project will provide an immediate benefit to the local community who use this road extensively throughout the year,” said Kim Obele, district ranger. “We are proud to partner with Bannock County to complete this part of the project.”
For more information on the East Mink Creek Project please visit our storyboard at https://arcg.is/0un4Tq0. You can also contact Kim Obele, Westside district ranger at 208-236-7500 or email at kim.obele@usda.gov.
For questions regarding the forest’s other Great American Outdoors Act projects, please contact Sarah Wheeler, acting branch chief, at 208-497-8553 or sarah.wheeler2@usda.gov.