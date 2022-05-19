A Scout navigates his final ascent to the top of the 50-foot alpine tower at the ISU challenge course on May 14 near Barton Road in Pocatello during the Scout Mountain District Spring Camporee. The district is part of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
POCATELLO — Local Scouts and their leaders had the opportunity to practice their camping, climbing, leadership and basic Scouting skills on May 13 and 14 at a Spring Camporee held at the Lower Ross Park and the Idaho State University challenge course in Pocatello.
The event was sponsored by the Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America. The district includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and other surrounding communities.
“We had 67 youth and 25 adult leaders participate in this year’s Camporee,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh.
Participating scout troops set up camp Friday night at Lower Ross Park. After pitching their tents and setting up their equipment, campers had dinner before gathering for a flag ceremony and campfire program.
Saturday morning, campers enjoyed a breakfast provided by Scout Mountain District. Following breakfast, about half of the Scouts hiked up to the ISU challenge course on Barton Road and half stayed to do scouting games and leadership activities. The two groups rotated mid-morning so everyone could do all events.
“It was a team effort to put it together,” said McHugh. “District Commissioner Terry Jensen organized the ISU challenge course for us and also organized and directed the breakfast. Ralph Oborn is our outdoor chairman, and he directed all the other activities. He asked Tony McClain to lead the campfire program.”
The district’s efforts to organize the event paid off as Scouts enjoyed campsite activities, including the skate park, knot tying, climbing wall, pop bottle rockets, nine-square volleyball and others.
“The highlight of the event was the ISU challenge course,” said McHugh.
In the course, participants learned climbing safety, team building, decision making and how to overcome fears while climbing a 50-foot alpine tower and being suspended 40 feet in the air and then released in a giant swing.
For participation in the event, each scout was awarded a special Spring Camporee patch featuring an image of the 50-foot challenge tower.
For more information on scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.