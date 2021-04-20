MCCAMMON — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America recognized the service of its adult volunteers at its annual recognition dinner April 13 at the McCammon city office building.
The theme of the dinner was "It’s Simply Knot," a reference to the knot patches worn by adult leaders signifying different awards and accomplishments.
Adult volunteer leaders recognized this year were:
— Rochelle Perkins, Silver Beaver Award (Awarded in 2020, presentation delayed due to COVID-19).
— Bryan Davenport, Silver Beaver Award (Awarded in 2020, presentation delayed due to COVID-19).
— Amber Creason, Unit 108 and 395, Pocatello, District Award of Merit 2020.
— Wendi Young, Unit 500, Soda Springs, Scouting Spirit Award 2020.
— Robin Nelson, Unit 395, Pocatello, Committee Member of the Year 2020.
— Carl Rudeen, Unit 118, American Falls, Rookie Leader of the Year 2020.
— Elizabeth Christian, Unit 118, American Falls, Cub Scout Leader of the Year 2020.
— Bill Lewis, Unit 1776, Malad, Scout Leader of the Year 2020.
— Amber Hoopes, Unit 777, Pocatello, Chartered Organization Representative of the Year 2020.
Units were also presented awards during the evening’s events. Sea Scout Ship Unit 1492 was awarded the All Decked Out Award 2020. The William D. Boyce New Unit Organizer Award was presented to the following units (chartered organizations in parenthesis):
— Boys Troop 370, Pocatello (Pocatello Community Charter School).
— Girls Troop 363, Pocatello (Pocatello Community Charter School).
— Sea Scout Ship 1492, Pocatello (Pocatello Community Charter School).
— Boys Troop 1295, Chubbuck (Connor Academy).
— Girls Troop 1295, Chubbuck (Conner Academy).
— Boys Troop 88, Marsh Valley (American Legion Post 88).
— Boys Troop 500, Soda Springs (Stoneridge Construction).
— Family Cub Pack 500, Soda Springs (Stoneridge Construction).
— Boys Troop 821, Downey (American Legion Post 21).
— Boys Troop 1776, Malad (Hess Pumice).
Following the presentation of the awards, Council President Fritz Schmutz addressed the awardees and gave them his congratulations.
