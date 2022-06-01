POCATELLO — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Pocatello’s Gate City Grays baseball team will host “Scout Night with the Gate City Grays” June 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Halliwell Park, 1100 W. Alameda in Pocatello.
Scouts and leaders in uniform will enjoy a special $2 admission to experience the game that night as the Grays take on the Idaho Cutthroats from Rexburg.
“A contingent of Scouts from all programs and ages will be conducting the flag ceremony just before the game starts,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh. “It is Flag Day that day, so we thought it might be good opportunity.”
Organizers also plan on giving Scouts and leaders an opportunity to get photos with the team before the game begins.
McHugh encouraged community members to be part of the event. “Join us for a fun baseball evening,” she said.
“Scout Night with The Gate City Grays” is sponsored by the Gate City Grays and Scout Mountain District Scouts. Playing since 2014, the Gate City Grays is a semi-professional baseball team that is part of the Northern Utah League. For Grays information or tickets, visit their website at gatecitygrays.com.
The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America includes units from Pocatello, Soda Springs, Malad, American Falls and surrounding communities. For more information on Scouting opportunities for youth and adults, contact Deborah McHugh, district chair, at 208-406-1614 or the Scout Service Center at 208-233-4600.