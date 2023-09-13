IDAHO FALLS — The Region 7 Behavioral Health Board Children’s Mental Health Subcommittee invites you to save the date for the Ahead of the Curve: School Safety Training. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. There will be in-person and virtual training options available. In-person training will take place at the Melaleuca building, 4609 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls.

The Children’s Mental Health Subcommittee’s role is to ensure that the mission of the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board addresses the unique needs of the community for those under the age of 21 by providing awareness and support, addressing gaps and needs, making recommendations, and researching and developing ways to help and educate the community, children, youth, adolescents and their families to the distinctive needs of the CMH population. These responsibilities are not limited to behavioral health concerns but also include education on the vast array of other factors that affect the lives of children and their families and involve partnering with the community to identify the gaps and needs within those respective communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.