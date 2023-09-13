IDAHO FALLS — The Region 7 Behavioral Health Board Children’s Mental Health Subcommittee invites you to save the date for the Ahead of the Curve: School Safety Training. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. There will be in-person and virtual training options available. In-person training will take place at the Melaleuca building, 4609 W. 65th S. in Idaho Falls.
The Children’s Mental Health Subcommittee’s role is to ensure that the mission of the Region 7 Behavioral Health Board addresses the unique needs of the community for those under the age of 21 by providing awareness and support, addressing gaps and needs, making recommendations, and researching and developing ways to help and educate the community, children, youth, adolescents and their families to the distinctive needs of the CMH population. These responsibilities are not limited to behavioral health concerns but also include education on the vast array of other factors that affect the lives of children and their families and involve partnering with the community to identify the gaps and needs within those respective communities.
The need for a school safety training has been identified by the CMH subcommittee, and therefore it has partnered with Drift Net to offer a school safety training in Eastern Idaho.
This training will feature many professional speakers, including:
Peter Langman is a leading researcher in understanding hostile behaviors in children and adolescents, particularly related to mass violence in schools. In 1999, while interning as a counselor, Langman encountered a 16-year-old with disturbing behaviors, just days after the Columbine High School tragedy. This experience inspired him to spend 12 years researching potential perpetrators of mass violence. He has written three books on the subject, including his latest publication, "Warning Signs: Identifying School Shooters Before They Strike." Langman's expertise has led to interviews with global news networks, nationwide trainings for school districts, and presentations to the FBI and U.S. Secret Service. Langman's research, funded by his own dedication, has been acknowledged by the psychological community, national security authorities and congressional testimony.
Beth Sanborn is an esteemed researcher and advocate in the field of school resource officers. With her background as a former SRO, she brings invaluable expertise on a genuine passion for student well-being.
After a distinguished 25-year career with the Pennsylvania State Troopers, James “Jimmy” Dunleavy joined Drift Net as critical incident expert. With extensive law-enforcement experience, from patrol trooper to lieutenant and division director, he brings valuable insights on emergency response within school communities.
Jessica Cirulli is an integral part of Drift Net as subject matter expert and grant advisor. Her role involves building relationships with school district superintendents and administrators to ensure effective emergency planning for schools and providing guidance through state and federal grant funding — from applying to grants to effectively allocating the funding.
This training will be available for school administration, school staff, state education employees, school district employees and law enforcement officers (specifically student resource officers) in Idaho School District Region 5 and Region 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.