POCATELLO — With heavy hearts and a sense of moral responsibility, Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will postpone its March 13-14 performances of the musical “Bright Star.”
Idaho State University is closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. This decision to postpone “Bright Star” performances is informed by Idaho state government and Southeast Idaho health officials, who advise that large gatherings with audiences over 250 people, or with a majority of attendees age 65 and older, should be canceled.
“Out of respect for our students, faculty, staff and patrons, the School of Performing Arts will be postponing this weekend's performances for ‘Bright Star,’” said theatre and dance chair Tara Young and music chair Thom Hasenpflug.
As a nonprofit organization, the School of Performing Arts depends on ticket revenue to produce its shows every season. The school appreciates patrons who choose to consider their pre-purchased tickets a donation to the program. If that is not a feasible situation, patrons can present their “Bright Star” tickets at the box office to exchange for a future ISU theatre mainstage show. The School of Performing Arts will also refund tickets as needed.
Students, faculty and staff at the School of Performing Arts thank the community for its continued support.