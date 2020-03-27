POCATELLO — Due to its announcement of an emergency closure due to concerns about the novel coronavirus, the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced that its Food Service Department will begin an emergency meal service program on March 30.
The program will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sacks due to anyone age 18 and younger. Children must be present to receive the meal. Adult meals will not be available. The meals will be pre-bagged so children can grab their sacks and go. There will be no eating at the location. Meals will be available Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following park locations: Alameda, Bicentennial, Caldwell, Hawthorne, OK Ward, Raymond, Lower Ross, and Stuart.
Locations are subject to change with minimal notice. Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 expects any individuals participating in the program to practice social distancing and avoid congregating in groups.
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is an equal opportunity provider.