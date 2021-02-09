POCATELLO — The School District 25 Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted 4-1 to resume a five-day, in-person learning schedule for all grades to begin on March 1, the first day of the school year’s final trimester.
Trustee Janie Gebhardt cast the only dissenting vote during the school board’s special meeting Tuesday afternoon held at the district’s main office on Pole Line Road in Pocatello.
“For the first time since the pandemic began, the current conditions in our community favor a return to five-day, face-to-face, in-person learning schedule for every learner attending School District 25 schools,” Superintendent Douglas Howell said in a press release sent to the Idaho State Journal after the meeting Tuesday. “This is a critical step for our staff, our learners and their families, and it is one that we do not take lightly. The Board has been tasked to balance the delivery of a rigorous K-12 curriculum while safeguarding the health and well-being of learners and staff members. The Board continues to thoughtfully consider all pertinent data to encompass the many complexities involved in making these tough, and not always popular, decisions.”
Based on School District 25’s roadmap for the 2020-21 school year, elementary-aged students, those in kindergarten through fifth-grade, will continue the modified traditional instructional model. In this model, elementary learners are grouped in cohorts and receive face-to-face instruction five days per week. The change the board approved Tuesday involves all secondary-aged students, those in grades six through 12, transitioning to the same modified traditional instructional model in place for elementary students on March 1.
To support this transition, the district’s preventative strategies, including the requirement of face coverings for all students, staff and visitors, will remain in effect.
School District 25 anticipates more than half of its 1,700 staff members will have received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by March 1, which have been provided through district-sponsored vaccination clinics. The district will continue to publish a weekly case status report for active and probable COVID-19 cases at: sd25.us/Content2/1282. The report is updated weekly on Fridays.
Included in School District 25’s Tuesday evening press release was a statement from Southeastern Idaho Public Health. In its statement, SIPH recognized School District 25 has been proactive in its approach to combating the spread of COVID-19 within its schools, adding that there was no singularly “correct” path to take when making decisions amid the pandemic.
“These actions have included requiring face coverings, and implementing a modified traditional/cohort approach in elementary schools and a hybrid model in middle and high schools, which has allowed for physical distancing,” SIPH’s statement read. “These actions taken to date by School District 25 have limited classroom spread to a minimum. The most significant cluster linked to classroom spread involved nine people in a choir class. The vast majority of cases connected to learners, educators and staff in School District 25 seem to have occurred outside the classroom setting. We recognize this is a challenging situation, with no clear answers and no one ‘correct’ path. SIPH staff are supportive of each of the options SD25 is considering for moving forward.”
The School District 25 Board of Trustees and various district administrators discussed making changes to the district’s model of instruction for secondary schools for an hour during Tuesday’s meeting, which can be accessed online at youtu.be/kjgasTp4Dlc.
“Public education is an educational promise that we fulfill to our learners in partnership with parents and the broader community,” Howell said. “We must commit to continuing to work together to find solutions that will best help us fulfill that promise to the learners we serve as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”