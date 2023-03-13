School bond and levy elections will be held in 40 out of 44 Idaho counties on election day, Tuesday, March 14. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state on Tuesday with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The following school districts are holding a bond or supplemental levy election on Tuesday:
— American Falls Joint District.
— Blackfoot District.
— Boundary County District.
— Butte County District.
— Camas County District.
— Cascade District.
— Cassia Joint District.
— Challis Joint District.
— Clark County District.
— Coeur d’Alene District.
— Fremont County Joint District.
— Genesee Joint District.
— Gooding Joint District.
— Grace District.
— Hansen District.
— Highland District.
— Horseshoe Bend District.
— Idaho Falls District.
— Jefferson County Joint District.
— Jerome Joint District.
— Kendrick District.
— Kootenai District.
— Kuna Joint District.
— Lakeland Joint District.
— Lewiston Independent District.
— Meadows Valley District.
— Nampa District.
— North Gem District.
— Notus District.
— Oneida County District.
— Parma District.
— Payette Joint District.
— Pocatello/Chubbuck District.
— Post Falls District.
— Potlatch District.
— Ririe Joint District.
— Rockland District.
— Snake River District.
— Soda Springs Joint District.
— St. Maries Joint District.
— Sugar–Salem District.
— Swan Valley District.
— Twin Falls District.
— Weiser District.
— West Jefferson District.
— West Side District.
Only voters who live within the boundaries of one of these school districts may vote in that school district’s election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.