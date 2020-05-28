Life is not always what it seems. Often life seems unfair, unjust. We try to live right, and then everything seems to go wrong. It seems we are rewarded wrong for right, and those who are doing wrong seem to be prospering. Sometimes it seems like the most generous people end up penniless, while the stingy store up for themselves. It seems that good people lose and bad people win.
We often formulate our theology and philosophy of life based upon what only seems to be true. Herein lies our mistake. We accept what “seems to be” as if it is necessarily real and true. We focus on the momentary, and ignore eternity. We focus on the surface instead of looking deeper. We focus on what a person may own, or how they look, rather than the lives they have blessed, or damaged.
God has something to say about people who are stingy, living only for themselves, and He has something to say about people who use what they have to enrich and bless others. It is God’s point of view that is reality. Our human perspective is merely focused on what seems to be true as we look at one photo of a person’s life and existence.
In Proverbs 11:24-25 (NASB95), a literal translation of the original text we read: “There is one who scatters, and yet increases all the more, And there is one who withholds what is justly due, and yet it results only in want. The generous man will be prosperous, and he who waters will himself be watered.” The New Living Translation translates the thoughts of these two verses this way: “Give freely and become more wealthy; be stingy and lose everything. The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed.”
So from man’s point of view, the stingy person’s possessions increase. But from God’s point of view they lose everything in the end because they can’t take possessions out of this world and into the next. Yet stinginess is more than just a monetary philosophy. It is a cancer that eats the soul. It is a devouring power that destroys the essence of the person practicing it. Stingy people are resented by all the people who know them. So they seem to be prospering while hoarding their goods, but they live isolated, empty, and diminishing lives. In the end, they lose it all, for they cut themselves off from God, from family, from friends, and at death lose all their possessions as well. Stinginess is a lose, lose, lose proposition. The stingy only trust themselves, so they must provide for themselves, and in the end they even lose themselves.
On the other hand, the life of the generous person is filled with God; God’s love, God’s joy, God’s generosity, God’s provisions, and God’s blessings. The person who lives to please God has a life that is always enlarging, and exponentially impacting more people in the present and for years to come. The giver gives because God, the ultimate Giver, continually gives to us. His whole life is spent giving to, and blessing other people.
The givers gifts are continuous. As we enjoy God’s gifts we share them with others. The gifts are sometimes physical, sometimes spiritual, sometimes monetary, or informational; sometimes it’s encouragement or comfort, coming like cool water for the soul. Shared gifts can be large or small; the size of the gift is not as important as the simple act of sharing.
Sometimes the gifts are intangible values which are made tangible to others as we give. As God gives us love, we share love; as recipients of love, joy, peace, patience, gentleness, meekness, goodness, and self-control (cf. Gal. 5:22-23) we share each of these precious gifts by putting them into action in our relationships with others. As we do this, others receive the gifts and blessings of God.
Of course the greatest gift of God is Jesus. As we receive Jesus as our Lord and Savior, He comes to live within us via His Holy Spirit. As God moves into our life, He brings Himself with Him. With God, comes everything that God can provide, which is everything … including eternal life (cf. John3:16-17). Have you given your life to God, and invited Him to come live within you? Are you living the generous life that trusts God to give you all that you need, and therefore shares with others what God so generously gives to you?
The stingy lose everything. The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed. Live the generous life!
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.