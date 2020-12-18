There are many special occasions throughout the year that are perfect to spend time with loved ones while preparing delicious baked foods in the kitchen. I know, you or your children have tasted raw dough and are still healthy. Congratulations on having a healthy immune system and dodging foodborne illness! Don’t take the chance to become ill by continuing a food practice which puts you at risk. Follow these safety tips to help you and your loved ones stay healthy when handling raw dough.
When you prepare homemade dough for cookies, cake or even bread, you may be tempted to taste a bite before it is fully baked. Avoid this temptation — you can get sick after eating or tasting unbaked products intended to be cooked, such as dough or batter. Children can get sick from handling or eating raw dough used for crafts or play clay, too.
Flour is typically a raw agricultural product. This means it hasn’t been treated to kill germs like Escherichia coli (E. coli), which causes food poisoning. Harmful germs can contaminate grain while it’s still in the field or at other steps during flour production. Processing steps like grinding grain and bleaching flour do not kill germs like E. coli.
Bacteria are killed only when food made with flour is cooked. This is why you should never taste or eat raw dough or batter — whether made from recalled flour or any other flour. In 2016 and 2019, two outbreaks of E. coli infections linked to raw flour made more than 80 people sick. Flour and baking mixes have long shelf lives and could be in people’s homes for a long time. If you have any recalled flour products in your home, throw them away. To find recent food recalls, visit www.CDC.gov/foodsafety.
Raw eggs that are used to make raw dough or batter can contain a germ called Salmonella, which causes food poisoning. Eggs are safe to eat when cooked and handled properly. Some companies and stores offer edible cookie dough that uses heat-treated flour and pasteurized eggs or no eggs. Read the label carefully to make sure the dough is meant to be eaten without baking or cooking.
Follow safe food handling practices when you are baking and cooking with flour and other raw ingredients:
• Do not taste or eat any raw dough or batter, whether for cookies, tortillas, pizza, biscuits, pancakes or crafts made with raw flour, such as homemade play dough or holiday ornaments.
• Do not let children play with or eat raw dough, including dough for crafts.
• Bake or cook raw dough and batter, such as cookie dough and cake mix, before eating.
• Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking or baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.
• Do not make milkshakes with products that contain raw flour, such as cake mix.
• Do not use raw, homemade cookie dough in ice cream. Cookie dough ice cream sold in stores contains dough that has been treated to kill harmful bacteria.
• Keep raw foods such as flour or eggs separate from ready-to eat-foods. Because flour is a powder, it can spread easily.
• Follow label directions to refrigerate products containing raw dough or eggs until they are cooked.
• Clean up thoroughly after handling flour, eggs, or raw dough: Wash your hands with running water and soap after handling flour, raw eggs, or any surfaces that they have touched. Wash bowls, utensils, countertops, and other surfaces with warm, soapy water.
Be the person in the kitchen this year who sets a new standard of food safety during holiday baking.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.