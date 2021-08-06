The Centers for Disease Control has reported an E. coli outbreak of 16 persons becoming ill with seven hospitalizations in 12 states from tasting or eating raw cake batter made from a variety of cake mixes. A single brand or type of cake mix has not been linked to the illnesses. Seventy-five percent of sick people are children under the age of 18. Infants, children, the elderly or immunocompromised persons are more likely to have a severe foodborne infection. The severe symptoms are diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees, diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that does not allow any fluids to be kept down, and signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up, and not being able to urinate as usual. Call your health care provider right away if you have any of these symptoms.
Eating raw cake batter can make you sick. Raw cake batter can contain harmful germs like E. coli. Germs are killed only when raw batter is baked or cooked. Follow these safe food handling steps when you are baking and cooking with cake mixes, flour, and other raw ingredients.
Do not taste or eat any raw batter, whether it is from a homemade recipe or from a mix.
Do not let children eat raw batter. Foodborne illnesses can be more serious for children.
Bake or cook raw batter before eating. I know if is tempting to lick the spoon, but resist!
Follow the recipe or package directions for cooking or baking at the proper temperature and for the specified time.
Do not make milkshakes with products that contain raw foods such as cake mix, flour or eggs.
Keep raw foods such as cake mix, flour or eggs separate from ready-to-eat foods. Because cake mix and flour are powders, they can spread easily. Cake mix often has powdered milk and eggs in the mix.
Follow label directions to refrigerate products containing raw batter or eggs until they are cooked.
Clean up thoroughly after handling cake mix, flour, or eggs by following these steps.
Wash your hands with running water and soap after handling cake mix, flour, raw eggs, or any surfaces they have touched.
Wash bowls, utensils, countertops, and other surfaces with warm, soapy water.
More people are staying closer to home and more youth are home during the summer months helping prepare foods. Help everyone stay food safe year-round by making sure raw foods are properly cooked before tasting.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.