Idaho State University's summer session gets underway this week, and along with that the Bengal Theater will open for movies beginning Saturday with Golden Globe nominee "The Personal History of David Copperfield" showing at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Enjoy a humorous and insightful take on the classic novel about young David Copperfield who must rise above his circumstances to achieve success in life. "A loving and brilliantly cinematic extrapolation of the novel," writes The Atlantic. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/david. All are welcome to attend summer movies at ISU. Masks are still required for entrance at this time.
Palm Spring Film Festival winner "Land" will play at 5 and 7:30 p.m. May 22 in the Bengal Theater. Robin Wright and Demian Bichir star in this story about a woman who goes off the grid in the Wyoming Rockies to deal with her grief about losses in her life and to find a new way forward. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. Go to www.isucinema.com/land for more information and trailer.
After a break on Memorial Day weekend, Oscar winner "Minari" will be shown at 5 and 7:30 p.m. June 5 in the Bengal Theater. This best-picture nominee tells the true story of a Korean-American family who relocates to rural Arkansas to start a farm in the 1980s. "I promise that if you see 'Minari,' you'll be happy you did," writes NPR. "It's full of humor, humanity, and hope." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/minari.
"My Salinger Year" is the feature on June 12 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When college grad Joanna Rakoff takes a clerical job working for the literary agent of the renowned, reclusive writer J.D. Salinger, she learns both how reclusive he is and how many people are trying to reach him, and she sets out, for better or worse, to help in her own way. "A pair of knockout performances. It's a casting triumph," writes the Times UK. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com/salinger.
As summer continues, look forward to other films, such as "Nomadland," "The Paper Tigers," "The Mauritanian" and "Our Friend." For more information on these and other movies at ISU, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.