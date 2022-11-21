POCATELLO — Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday; residents with a Thursday pickup are asked to place their autocarts, as well as leaves that have been placed in compostable bags, out for pick up Friday by 7 a.m. Residents with a Friday pickup are asked to place their autocarts and compostable bags out Saturday by 7 a.m. The schedule change will not affect pickups earlier in the week.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.