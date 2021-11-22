POCATELLO — Thursday and Friday’s garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaf collections for Pocatello residents will be delayed by one day because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Garbage, recycling, yard waste and leaves will not be picked up Thursday, so residents with a Thursday pickup are asked to place their autocarts, as well as leaves that have been placed in compostable bags, out for pickup Friday by 7 a.m. Residents with a Friday pickup are asked to place their autocarts and compostable bags out Saturday by 7 a.m. The change in schedule will not affect pickups earlier in the week.
The Sanitation Department will resume its regular pickup schedule beginning Nov. 29.
Officials would also like to remind residents that the Bannock County Landfill will be closed on Thanksgiving.
