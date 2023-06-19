POCATELLO — Join the Salvation Army from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at its building, 400 N. 4th Ave. in Pocatello for food, coffee, water and some fun prizes.

Salvation Army is celebrating its 125th year serving Pocatello and is hoping to raise $125,000 this kettle season.

