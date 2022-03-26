From first words to first steps, there are many firsts to come for your baby — but food poisoning shouldn't be one of them.
Since young children and infants are at an increased risk for food poisoning, learning the basics of baby bottle safety is important to keeping your infant protected.
Both breast milk and prepared formula are susceptible to bacterial contamination if not handled properly, which is why sterilizing and cleaning can go a long way.
Before the very first use, sterilizing baby bottles in boiling water for five minutes is recommended, though it's not necessary to do this regularly.
For daily cleaning of bottles and supplies, however, you'll only need soap, hot water and a baby bottle brush.
· Fill sink with hot water and add dishwashing liquid.
· Add bottles, nipples, caps, rings, preparation utensils and other supplies.
· Pour hot, soapy water into bottles, and rotate a baby bottle brush inside until the bottle is clean. Wash away all soapy water under running water.
· Use a nipple brush to wash nipples and nipple holes. Squeeze the hot, soapy water through the nipple hole to flush out any trapped milk.
· Thoroughly rinse all utensils under running water to wash away all traces of soapy water.
· Use sanitized tongs to remove bottles, nipples and other utensils and place them in the dish drainer to dry.
Before handling baby bottles (or feeding your baby), always wash your hands thoroughly with hot, soapy water for at least 20 seconds.
Even if you use disposable plastic bottle liners and ready-to-use formula, you still need to make sure the bottles and nipples are clean.
Additionally, washing and drying in a dishwasher is safe, but only with heated water and a hot drying cycle.
First check the manufacturer label to make sure items are dishwasher safe.
When storing expressed breast milk, use breast milk storage bags or clean, food-grade containers made of glass or plastic with tight fitting lids. Avoid containers with the recycle symbol number 7, which indicates it may be made of a BPA-containing plastic.
Freshly expressed or pumped milk can be stored at room temperatures (77 degrees or colder) for up to four hours, in the refrigerator for up to four days, or in the freezer for about six months is best.
To use, thaw frozen breast milk in the refrigerator overnight, in a container of warm or lukewarm water, or under lukewarm running water. Never in the microwave.
Prepared infant formula can spoil if it is left out at room temperature, so use within two hours of preparation and within one hour from when feeding begins.
If you do not start to use the prepared infant formula within two hours, immediately store the bottle in the fridge and use it within 24 hours. Throw out any infant formula that is left in the bottle after feeding.
Safe infant feeding protects baby and helps prevent foodborne illnesses.
Sources: cdc.gov and Eatright.org
Julie Buck, EdD, MHE, RD, is a registered dietitian, food safety specialist and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at (208) 236-7310 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.