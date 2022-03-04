Family recipes are handed down from generation to generation. A cupboard in my kitchen is full of cherished cookbooks my grandmothers used and wrote extra steps to follow in the margins. Food safety experts have now determined that by making a few extra steps to recipe creation, cooks can create a more food safe environment to combat the foodborne illnesses looming in every kitchen.
The Safe Recipe Style Guide was created by food safety experts and leading food journalists to be used by recipe writers for all published materials, including cookbooks, social media, web sites, blog entries, newspapers and magazines and industry promotional materials. The use by home cooks is so important as we create and share our treasured family recipes. Use the following approved writing, in quotations, to read exactly as follows, except what is in parenthesis. Fill in the details, replacing XX with numbers, according to your recipe:
Temperature. “Cook until internal temperature reaches XX (fill in the blank and include chart with specific foods) on the thermometer.”
Hand washing. “Wash hands with soap and water.” (Include this at the beginning of the recipe and after each touch of raw meats, poultry, seafood or egg).
Cross contamination. “Wash (insert cutting board, counter, utensil, serving plate) after touching raw meats, poultry, seafood or eggs). Do not reuse marinades on raw foods. Do not rinse raw poultry or meat.”
Produce. “Gently rub produce under cold running water. Scrub firm produce with a clean vegetable brush under running water.”
Using the exact wording is recommended, but some flexibility will be needed as you adapt your current recipes to be more food safe.
Start all recipes with the guidance, “Wash hands with soap and water.” Include this statement after each touch of raw meats, raw poultry, raw seafood or eggs. When using any form of produce in a recipe, include the following relevant guideline in the instructions, with the introduction of the ingredient: “Gently rub produce under cold running water,” or “Scrub firm produce with a clean vegetable brush under running water.”
Why change recipe writing after decades of being food safe without the additions? Because our immune systems are more challenged by our environment, medications and chronic health conditions than in times past. For recipe templates using the Safe Recipe Guide, visit saferecipestyleguide.org.
Source: Partnership for Food Safety Education
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.