There are a lot of people participating in evil, destructive acts today. People who participate in these evil acts are really destroying themselves. When you loot or destroy the store where you must buy groceries, you are paying for it in the end by higher prices to cover the losses, or closures of the place you need to go to get food. Evil hurts the evil-doer most.
Evil by its nature makes life less secure, rather than more secure. Evil people end up living in the rubble they create (see Galatians 6:7). Evil’s master-controller is Satan. Jesus identified the three agendas of Satan, and the one agenda of God, in John 10:10 (NASB95): “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they (people) may have life, and have it abundantly.”
Evil has three agendas: to steal hope and life, to kill hope and life, and to finally destroy the people, once they have lost hope and life. Jesus came to give us life instead of death, and to save us from being destroyed. Jesus came to give us a life that just keeps getting better in every capacity (abundant). In contrast, those who lose perspective, lose hope, and then live under the tyranny of fears.
Those who stay connected and trusting in Jesus, will live in his protective care, will live even if they die (see John 11:25), and each one of us will one day die. Jesus died and resurrected in order to “render powerless him who had the power of death, that is the devil, and so Jesus might deliver those who through fear of death were subject to slavery all their lives.” (Hebrews 2:14-15). People living in slavery to the fear of death, become slaves of the devil. They are not free, they are controlled by fear, which originates from the devil.
So in the midst of a world filled with evil, and with people fearful of not being safe, where can we find peace and strength to live our lives with courage and confidence? What needs to exist in order for you, personally, to feel secure? Myriads of people live every day as slaves of fear. They are afraid to go out, afraid to meet people, afraid to go shopping, and some are even afraid to go to church. And many churches are afraid to hold services. Now some are afraid to let their kids go to school, and some schools are afraid to open.
Fear. Afraid. To live life under constant fear is not healthy spiritually, emotionally, psychologically, socially or physically. It becomes a downward spiral, suffocating those who capitulate to fear.
While caution is wise, slavery to fear is not. How can we escape living as a slave of fear? First, we must change masters. You must entrust your life to Jesus, not to Satan, self, government or anyone else. Only Jesus can keep you safe for eternity, even if you die. Second, replace your fear with faith in Jesus. Put your life and your loved ones' lives into the hands of Jesus. Refuse to let fear dominate and enslave you. Trust God to protect you, and those you love. Third, place your life in the hands of Jesus. The only place you will ever be totally secure is in the hands of Jesus, when you are living in the center of his will, following Jesus throughout the day. In John 10:27–30 (NLT) we read: “My sheep listen to My voice; I know them, and they follow Me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one can snatch them away from Me, for My Father has given them to Me, and He is more powerful than anyone else. No one can snatch them from the Father’s hand. The Father and I are one.”
Then, when the first three steps are taken, as a final, continuous step, keep putting your faith into action. Faith without corresponding action, is not faith. If you are in God’s hand, then no one can snatch you out of his hand, and nothing can prevent you from living with God forever. So then, you can now get back to living daily without fear. Return to being active for God, and with God. You are in his hand. We all will die one day, and that day is under God’s control, not ours. When that day comes, nothing will prevent it: You will die, I will die. Until that day, live each day for God, and don’t sweat the small stuff.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church in Gwynn, Virginia. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.