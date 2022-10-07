Did you know farmers help to keep our food safe? By using voluntary Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) guidelines, food production on U.S. farms and ranches, food comes to the consumer safer. Proper planting, cultivating, harvesting and storage of foods helps to reduce chances of contamination. People who harvest foods must wash their hands at portable sanitation stations right in the fields, with some persons wearing gloves and protective clothing. Those packing the food make sure it has been cleaned properly, and it must be stored in clean facilities. Perhaps those of us who have worked in the potato harvest have had portable sanitation stations provided at the potato pits.

For example, once cow’s milk is gathered, pasteurization kills bacteria by heating liquids to 161°F for 15 seconds. This process inactivates about 95 percent of pathogenic microorganisms, the disease-causing germs. Want shelf-stable milk? Then ultra-high temperature processing, or UHT, is for you. This process flash-heats liquids to 280°F, resulting in a partially sterilized product.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.