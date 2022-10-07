Did you know farmers help to keep our food safe? By using voluntary Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) guidelines, food production on U.S. farms and ranches, food comes to the consumer safer. Proper planting, cultivating, harvesting and storage of foods helps to reduce chances of contamination. People who harvest foods must wash their hands at portable sanitation stations right in the fields, with some persons wearing gloves and protective clothing. Those packing the food make sure it has been cleaned properly, and it must be stored in clean facilities. Perhaps those of us who have worked in the potato harvest have had portable sanitation stations provided at the potato pits.
For example, once cow’s milk is gathered, pasteurization kills bacteria by heating liquids to 161°F for 15 seconds. This process inactivates about 95 percent of pathogenic microorganisms, the disease-causing germs. Want shelf-stable milk? Then ultra-high temperature processing, or UHT, is for you. This process flash-heats liquids to 280°F, resulting in a partially sterilized product.
Another food treatment is irradiation, or “cold pasteurization.” Food irradiation primarily extends the shelf-life of irradiated foods by effectively destroying organisms responsible for spoilage and foodborne illness and inhibiting sprouting. It works without heat and allows foods to be kept in its original packaging, remaining protected against recontamination until the package is opened for use. Many foods imported into the U.S., including spices, fruits and vegetables are irradiated before being exported into the U.S. Look for the gamma symbol, a green circle with a leaf inside. Look for the yellow and black circle irradiation sticker on many produce and meat items.
When the food has left the farm, transportation companies, processors and grocery stores have national, state and local governments who provide food safety regulations. On ranches, cattle are approved by veterinarians before entering the food supply. Grocery stores are inspected regularly to ensure hot foods are hot and cold foods are cold, with deli department cases and equipment regularly being sanitized. Restaurants, hospital cafeterias and school kitchens are inspected each year by state health inspectors. All of these food safety practices help to keep the U.S. food supply one of the safest in the world. Enjoy the variety of foods available.
Source: New Mexico State University
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.
