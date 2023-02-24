RYAN Hamliton-W23

Ryan Hamilton will perform March 10 in Rexburg at 7:30 p.m.

 Image courtesy of Brigham Young University-Idaho

REXBURG — On Friday, March 10, comedian Ryan Hamilton will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho. The show will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center, 50 W. Viking St. in Rexburg at 7:30 p.m.

Ryan Hamilton is best known for his Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face.” It has been seen by millions and reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” 

