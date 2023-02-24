REXBURG — On Friday, March 10, comedian Ryan Hamilton will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho. The show will take place in the BYU-Idaho Center, 50 W. Viking St. in Rexburg at 7:30 p.m.
Ryan Hamilton is best known for his Netflix stand-up special “Happy Face.” It has been seen by millions and reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.”
Hamilton has a local connection, as he attended BYU-Idaho and grew up in rural Idaho, which he has described as giving him a unique perspective. He has become a favorite in the global stand-up comedy scene and is known to contrast living in Idaho to “making it” in New York City.
Hamilton’s recent appearances include “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and “Conan.” He has opened for celebrated comedians such as Jim Gaffigan and Gad Elmaleh and has toured with Jerry Seinfeld.
The New York Times said Hamilton is “one of the most reliably funny regulars at the Comedy Cellar, an observational comic who often riffs on the absurdity of his own wholesomeness.” He has been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch.
Tickets for this event are $30 for the general public and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.byui.edu/ticket-office.
