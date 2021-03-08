SEATTLE, Wash. — ISU debater Jazlynn Carranza claimed victory March 7 at the CLIMB Online invitational tournament. Carranza advanced to the final round following a split-panel decision in the semis to claim a 3-0 victory in the final. Carranza argued the affirmative on “the use and sale of small quantities of drugs should be decriminalized.”
In addition to the final round win, Bengal speaker Joseph Tyler joined Carranza in collecting top-three honors for speaker quality during the competition. Carranza was awarded third speaker in the varsity competition, and Tyler claimed top speaker tournament-wide. Carranza is an Idaho Falls sophomore studying political science; Tyler is a junior from Pocatello who studies computer science.
Six Pacific Northwest universities participated. The tournament was based on individual International Parliamentary Debate Association rules, which can also be argued by teams.
In other news, the Bengals claimed another IPDA tournament top-three during the late-February Trapper Rendezvous hosted by Northwest College at Powell, Wyoming. ISU debater Colter Barker, a freshman from Pocatello studying computer science, earned the third-place ranking, besting competitors from 15 universities. ISU’s Abbey Vaughn narrowly missed the semifinal round.
“We now turn our focus to two national competitions,” said coach Andy Christensen. “The team is enthusiastic to defend their current national title in public forum debate.” The Pi Kappa Delta National Comprehensive Tournament, just 10 days away, precedes the IPDA nationals in April.
The ISU Rupp Debate squad is supported by James M. and Sharon E. Rupp; the College of Arts and Letters; the Department of Communication, Media and Persuasion; and the ASISU.