POCATELLO - The 24th annual Run with the Big Dogs will be Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lower Ross Park in Pocatello.
To keep all volunteers and participants safe and healthy, masks and social distancing will be required. In addition, a "trickle start" strategy will be used to encourage distancing: participants can begin the race anytime between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., completing either the 2k walk, 2k run, or 5k walk depending on their preference, and all racers must have completed the race by noon.
Doggy bags will be available at the start or finish of the race (depending on preference), and door prizes will be able to be picked up at the end of the race.
You can register at www.pocatelloshelterfriends.org or at the event.