Fall is here. That means cold and flu season. But, it also means the start of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but it can be more serious for infants and adults over sixty-five.

RSV infections usually occur during the fall, winter, and spring. Each year, RSV leads to 2.1 million outpatient visits among children less than five; 57,527 hospitalizations among children less than five; 177,000 hospitalizations among adults older than sixty-five, and 14,000 deaths among adults older than sixty-five. Almost every child will get an RSV infection by the time they are two years old but only one or two out of one hundred will need to be hospitalized. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways of the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in kids less than one year old. Other complications from RSV are: ear infections, asthma, and repeated infections.

Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.

