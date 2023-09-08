Fall is here. That means cold and flu season. But, it also means the start of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) season. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but it can be more serious for infants and adults over sixty-five.
RSV infections usually occur during the fall, winter, and spring. Each year, RSV leads to 2.1 million outpatient visits among children less than five; 57,527 hospitalizations among children less than five; 177,000 hospitalizations among adults older than sixty-five, and 14,000 deaths among adults older than sixty-five. Almost every child will get an RSV infection by the time they are two years old but only one or two out of one hundred will need to be hospitalized. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways of the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in kids less than one year old. Other complications from RSV are: ear infections, asthma, and repeated infections.
Those more at risk for developing a severe infection are premature infants; very young infants-especially six months and younger; children under two with chronic lung disease; children under two with chronic heart disease; children with weakened immune systems; children with neuromuscular disorders-including those that have difficulty swallowing or clearing mucus secretions; and adults sixty-five and older.
Symptoms of RSV are runny nose; decrease in appetite; cough, which may progress to wheezing; sneezing; and fever (may not always occur). These symptoms appear in stages. In very young infants the only signs may be a decreased appetite, decreased activity, irritability, lethargy, and breathing difficulties. Symptoms usually appear within four to six days after being infected, but people usually recover in a week or two. If your child, or anyone at risk, has difficulty breathing, a high fever, or blue color to their skin, nails, or lips, seek immediate medical attention.
When RSV is suspected, your healthcare provider will listen to your child’s lungs to check for wheezing or other abnormal sounds. Your child might need a swab of their nose or mouth to test for RSV. They might also perform a pulse oximetry test to check for low oxygen levels in the blood. Laboratory and imaging tests are not usually needed to diagnose RSV but may be needed to rule out complications and other conditions. Those tests may include a blood test to check white cell counts or look for viruses, bacteria, or other germs. A chest x-ray might also be ordered to check for lung inflammation.
Prevention:
RSV enters the body through the mouth, eyes, and nose. It is spread easily through respiratory droplets. RSV can live for hours on hard surfaces such as crib rails, countertops, and toys. An infected person is usually only contagious for the first few days after infection, but the virus can spread for a few weeks more.
Here are some things you can do at home if your child gets RSV: create moist air to breathe by using a humidifier, make sure they get plenty of fluids, try saline nose drops to help relieve congestion, use a non-aspirin fever medicine such as Tylenol (acetaminophen), and keep them far away from cigarette smoke and other potential lung irritants.
There is no vaccine for RSV yet, but to keep the disease from spreading wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least twenty seconds, avoid touching your face, avoid close contact with sick people, cover your coughs and sneezes, clean and disinfect surfaces, and stay home, or have your child stay home when they’re sick.
If you have questions, contact your healthcare provider. They’ll make sure you get taken care of.
Candice Hutchins is a registered nurse at Health West Pediatrics. She has been a nurse for 20 years and has worked with adults, moms and babies, and kids. She recently became a certified pediatric nurse and loves working with kids. She enjoys spending time with her husband and kids, and she loves to read and putting puzzles together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.