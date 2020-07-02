POCATELLO — NeighborWorks Pocatello recently presented Curb Appeal Awards to six residents living in the centrally located neighborhoods of Pocatello who have done an outstanding job with the landscaping.
If you’ve been in the neighborhoods in the center of Pocatello, you may have noticed the Curb Appeal Award signs in selected front yards. The signage and a gift card in the amount of $25 from Pinehurst Floral and Greenhouse is NeighborWorks Pocatello’s way of recognizing homeowners who help set a high standard of property maintenance. These homeowners go above and beyond to show that they take pride in their homes, neighborhoods and community.
The first round of winners are as follows:
Lewis & Clark Neighborhood — 734 Hubbard
Bonneville Neighborhood — 1142 E. Lander
Mountain View Neighborhood — 435 Crescent
Neighborhoods of Historic Old Town — 428 Fremont
College Neighborhood — 144 S. 8th
Alameda Neighborhood — 658 Willard
NeighborWorks Pocatello is currently seeking nominations for its second round of Curb Appeal Awards, in which six more residents will be recognized. Round two nominations will be due by Sept. 7.
Those living in one of the six centrally located neighborhoods of Pocatello (Alameda, Lewis & Clark, Whittier, Bonneville, College and neighborhoods of Historic Old Town) are eligible to receive the award. Properties are judged and scored on a scale of 1 to 10 using the following criteria:
— Overall condition of the property is neat and clutter-free. If fences are present, they are well-maintained and not broken, bending or falling.
— Flower beds and/or flower pots are visible, healthy and colorful.
— Trees and shrubs are trimmed with no tree branches are hanging over sidewalks. Trees and shrubs are not dead.
— Property is mowed and neatly trimmed. If low-water landscaping or xeriscaping is used, it is well-maintained and weed-free.
— Little or no signs of weeds present.
— Overall appearance and “wow” factor.
Good curb appeal is well maintained but can vary from yard to yard. It can be neat and clutter-free or have well-placed decorations and foliage, it can feature lots of greenery or a well-designed xeriscape. Good curb appeal matters because it creates a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere and sets a neighborhood standard that encourages others to keep up their properties as well. This helps homes retain value and the neighborhood remains competitive in the housing market.
All nominees (including those living outside of the six central neighborhoods) will receive a congratulatory letter thanking them for their efforts. Winners will also be recognized at NeighborWorks Pocatello’s Annual Meeting in the fall.
You can nominate a resident by submitting an email to curbappealaward@nwpocatello.org or by calling the NeighborWorks Pocatello office at 208-232-9468. Again, the Curb Appeal Awards are only given out to residents living in the six neighborhoods listed above. For a map of these neighborhoods visit https://nwpocatello.org/services/our-neighborhoods/neighborhood-map/.