POCATELLO — As an avid bike enthusiast, Rich Kirkham will tell you that serving as Rotary’s District governor this past year has been a real ride. So, it's only fitting and appropriate that his year of service would be symbolized by a bicycle. A blue bicycle to be precise. To honor Kirkham's year of service, the Pocatello Rotary Club and Rotary District 5400 worked together to place a new bike rack as the prominent welcoming feature at the entrance of Taysom Rotary Park in Pocatello.
The idea for the bike rack was inspired early last year when Kirkham made his first official district governor club visit to Baker City, Oregon. After the club meeting, club president Ken Krohn took him to Geyser Pulman Park to see one of their club’s favorite service projects: A blue bike rack dedicated to the memory of a little boy from their community, Weston Gibbons, who was tragically killed in a sledding accident. The happy blue bike rack symbolizes the freedom and joy this little boy brought to his family and his community. It is a way to remember and honor him. Baker City Rotarians, noting the loss that every community feels when a child’s life ends suddenly, said yes to creating a memorial plaque and bike rack that will be there for years to come.
Now Pocatello has its own happy blue bike rack — a copy of the one in Baker City. Placed adjacent to the Greenway, the bike rack encourages families and children throughout the community to experience the joys, freedom and health benefits biking affords by getting us active and being outdoors. The bike rack is a reminder that life is a journey.
Kirkham said: "None of us knows where our ride will take us or how long that ride will last. All we know is that on this ride we, together, must unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves."
Kirkham's farewell is: "I hope I see you on my next ride. Thank you Pocatello Rotary Club and District 5400."
A special thanks to Past District Governor Jennifer Deroin for arranging and presenting the memorial and to Kevin Shropshire for mounting and placing the rack.