POCATELLO — Beginning in 2013 the Gate City Rotary Club has provided a service for each Idaho State University home football game. For just $30 for residential and $60 for businesses, residents and business owners can proudly have an ISU spirit flag placed in their yard or place of business on game day and picked up afterward. All proceeds are managed by the Gate City Rotary Club and then donated throughout the community.
ISU Civic Symphony, Rotary Youth Closet, Taysom Rotary Park, Kind Community, I Love ISU Scholarship Campaign, Family Services Alliances, ISU Athletics, and Bannock County Search and Rescue are just a few organizations on a local level we have supported, plus many more.
With the unveiling and excitement last fall of the new Idaho State University Bengal logo and all the great work President Satterlee and his team are doing at ISU, the Gate City Rotary Club is excited to be designing a new flag that will be ready for distribution for the 2020 ISU football season.
Idaho Central Credit Union President Kent Oram has once again offered to help us cover the expenses of purchasing the newly designed flags for our club. We currently post over 500 flags in the Pocatello/Chubbuck communities, and it takes a small army to get them out every ISU home football game. Without the support of Idaho Central Credit Union, Kent Oram and his team, along with Idaho State University, Gate City Rotary would not be where we are today.
We are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and the amazing people that live here.
A thank you is simply not enough.
Show your roar this season by getting your Rotary spirit flag.
Ari Price is the Gate City Rotary Club president 2019-2020.