POCATELLO — Every year, nearly 4 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Right now, customers in Idaho Falls and Pocatello can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Magic Valley, through Aug. 21.

