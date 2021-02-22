On Feb. 25-27 the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting the RootsTech Connect Conference.
The annual conference is being held this year virtually. Also, the conference is waiving all registration fees. The conference is open to anyone with an interest in learning more about genealogy and family history research.
Currently, over 200,000 are registered for the free conference. The conference for many amature and professional geoologists and family history researchers provides an opportunity to learn about the latest tools and technology in the field. Additionally, the conference will provide special classes for those new to family history and genealogical research. Participants in the conference can attend over 2,000 classes offered in a variety of categories, including:
● Finding Living Relatives
● Finding Ancestors
● DNA
● Places, People, & Research
● Memories – Stories, Photos, Videos
● Traditions and Heritage
● Websites, Tools & Apps
Beyond genealogy, lessons from the conference can be applied to the kitchen. The conference will feature demonstrations on the culinary traditions of different nations. The virtual conference will feature a diverse group of keynote speakers, including Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, Australian motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Indian American actor Erick Avari, South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo and former professional football players from Uruguay and Brazil.
To register for the conference please go to the following website: https://www.familysearch.org/connect/?returnUrl=https://www.rootstech.org/registered.