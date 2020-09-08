The children of Dr. Ron and Linda Hatzenbuehler — Dr. John and wife Stephanie (Hailey, Idaho); Dr. Lindsay Cameron and husband Nathaniel (Houston, Texas); and Dr. Patrick, (Twin Falls, Idaho) — honored their parents by organizing a virtual celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, which was Sept. 7, 1970. Ron and Linda were both graduate students at Kent State University when they were married in 1970, shortly after the tragic killing of four students on the campus.
The virtual event included a gathering of friends — including members of the original wedding party and family from all over the country and Germany — who joined to share memories and their best wishes. The event included a slideshow depicting events in Ron and Linda’s lives over the past 50 years as well as video commentaries by family and friends, a trivia quiz and an original song parody (Hamilton) written by Eva Hatzenbuehler, their granddaughter, and performed by Eva and her family.
Ron and Linda are both retired professors from Idaho State University. Both remain active in their professions and serve on multiple state and community boards.
“We were thrilled with the event. It was really fun, and we got to see more of our friends and family than if it had been organized in person.”