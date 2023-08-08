Roger Gene Wheeler

Roger Gene Wheeler 

Roger Gene Wheeler was born in an army hospital which was located in the small city of Camp White, Oregon (now known as White City, Oregon). When his father was bragging about the birth, he was to have remarked: “It’s a boy, and he only cost me $11."

When Roger was 2 months old, his father was shipped overseas to the Philippines. At that point, the mother and son moved back to Salmon where both parents had resided prior to the war.

