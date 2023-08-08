Roger Gene Wheeler was born in an army hospital which was located in the small city of Camp White, Oregon (now known as White City, Oregon). When his father was bragging about the birth, he was to have remarked: “It’s a boy, and he only cost me $11."
When Roger was 2 months old, his father was shipped overseas to the Philippines. At that point, the mother and son moved back to Salmon where both parents had resided prior to the war.
Roger lived in Salmon until 1961 when he started college at Idaho State College (soon to become Idaho State University). He achieved several degrees in education while at ISU. Upon graduation in 1965, Wheeler started teaching at Tendoy Elementary School in Pocatello.
After three years of teaching, he was asked to take on the administrator role for the school. Next, he was transferred to Jefferson Elementary School where he had the principalship responsibilities and was heavily involved in the design and construction of the new Jefferson Elementary School along with its sister school, Gate City Elementary School. Subsequently, he was tapped to be the principal of the yet-to-be-constructed Rulon M. Ellis Elementary School in Chubbuck, the position from which he retired after 34 years in education.
Wheeler has held numerous potions in the School Principals’ Associations. Of special recognition was the 1992 Outstanding National Elementary School Principal for Idaho and being named the ISU College of Education’s Professional Achievement Award winner. He and his wife of 56 years, Nancy, were also recognized at homecoming three times as outstanding ISU alums.
He is active in the Presbyterian Church and has held various positions in several organizations in Pocatello since retiring.
A friends and family party was held to honor Roger’s eight decades.
