Barrel racing, team roping, and haunted fairgrounds are headlining events this week at the Bannock County Event Center.
The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10, the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping event, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln, on Oct. 12 from 5 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Spooky season continues Friday and Saturday night at the Bannock County Event Center, with SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds. Every Friday and Saturday night for the month of October, the whole family can enjoy a good scare, with three levels of fear to choose from. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at pocatelloevents.com/srdshaunt. For more information, visit their Facebook page, SRD’s Haunted Attractions – Pocatello.
Every Saturday for the month of October, you can get your fix of Team Roping at the Bannock County Event Center. Bring the family to Load ‘em in the Dark’s Super Saturdays, presented by Logan Coach Trailers. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Steer wrestling, breakaway roping and barrel racing events are happening all day long on Sunday, Oct. 16, as 7C Productions presents their Timed Event Championships. Sponsored by Riverside Boots and Saddles, the competition will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bannock County Event Center’s Arena 2. For more information, visit 7C Productions’ Facebook page.
Volunteers are needed to help set up and prepare the annual Haunted Science Laboratory, put on by Idaho State University’s Department of Physics and the Kiwanis Club of Pocatello. Set up for the event will take place from Oct. 13 through 23. For more information about volunteering, contact Steve Shropshire at 208-282-2212. The Haunted Science Lab will be open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 29. More details will be announced at a later date.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. Various businesses, agencies, and organizations contract with Bannock County to host events at these facilities, such as concerts, sporting events, private events, and more. These contracted agencies are responsible for providing all event-associated services, including ticket sales, security, promotion, etc. Bannock County is continually reviewing contracts with all agencies to ensure we are achieving our mission to be the gem of our community. For questions regarding how Bannock County leases the Event Center facilities, please call our office at 208-237-1340.
