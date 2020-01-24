POCATELLO — Rock Creek Roping Productions, LLC is excited to host its third annual Rock Creek Ranch Roping at the Bannock County Event Center indoor arena in Pocatello Feb. 1. Contestant check-in starts at 9 a.m., and roping action starts at 10 a.m. Over 50 cowboys and cowgirls from across Idaho, as well as Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada and California will come together to compete for cash and prizes in a four-round roping event.
We are also honored to once again provide a benefit platform. This year, we are raffling a pair of hand-braided rawhide romal reins, crafted and sponsored in-part by local master artist Bret Haskett. The recipient of this year’s benefit will be the Hadlock family of Tremonton, Utah. Reese and Kati Hadlock are a young couple who welcomed their first baby girl, Graci Lynn, 17 weeks early. Other items will also be available through a silent auction. For more information about the 2020 benefit, please visit our website www.rockcreekroping.com.
Concessions will be provided by the American Falls-Aberdeen-Rockland High School rodeo team. Vendors are welcome, but space is limited. Rock Creek Ranch Roping is proudly sponsored by Bear Lake Trailer Sales, Idaho AgCredit and Gordy Brown - State Farm Insurance. Prize sponsors include Brown Tack Company, J Bar D Canvas and Leather, Jeremiah Watt Products, Jessie Jo Johnson, Williams Saddle & Tack, LLC, Nick Merritt and Levi Johnson.