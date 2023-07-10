On Aug. 2, 1973, Robert, known as Bob to some, and Margie (Taylor) King of McCammon started their journey as husband and wife. Fifty years later, they are still holding hands and enjoying life’s journey together. Robert and Margie started their marriage in Pocatello where Robert attended Idaho State University. There, they welcomed Lorie, Jimmy and Janice to their family.

Following graduation, Robert was hired by Robins Food Brokerage, and the family moved to the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah. During the 11 years they lived in Utah, they welcomed Jeffery and Julianne to complete their family. A job transfer took the King family back to Idaho. They lived in Chubbuck and then later moved to McCammon.

