On Aug. 2, 1973, Robert, known as Bob to some, and Margie (Taylor) King of McCammon started their journey as husband and wife. Fifty years later, they are still holding hands and enjoying life’s journey together. Robert and Margie started their marriage in Pocatello where Robert attended Idaho State University. There, they welcomed Lorie, Jimmy and Janice to their family.
Following graduation, Robert was hired by Robins Food Brokerage, and the family moved to the suburbs of Salt Lake City, Utah. During the 11 years they lived in Utah, they welcomed Jeffery and Julianne to complete their family. A job transfer took the King family back to Idaho. They lived in Chubbuck and then later moved to McCammon.
Like most couples, Robert and Margie’s 50 years together have been filled with joys, sorrows, hard work, laughter, tears and triumphs — all the pieces that make for a life well lived. At the center of it all is the focus on their love for God, each other and their family.
Robert and Margie enjoy spending time together going for drives, playing games, watching "Wheel of Fortune," reading, traveling to visit family and friends, and eating dinner on their back deck.
Virtual open house — In honor of Robert and Margie’s 50th wedding anniversary, their children and grandchildren are holding a virtual open house where friends and family can join them in celebrating this exciting milestone. Please go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094213394738 where you can share any congratulatory remarks, uplifting memories, or images with Robert and Margie. We look forward to hearing from you.
