Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History for the 5th annual Museum Fundraiser Feb. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
Funds raised will support our summer exhibition Animationland, a fantastically immersive journey to create stories using art and science. Channel your creativity using animation basics such as storyboarding, sketching, stop-motion movie making, and more!
Cocktail or Roaring '20s dress welcome. The evening entertainment will include music provided by DJ Kelly Martinez of KORR 104, dining provided by ISU Chartwells, live auction with Prime Time Auctions, silent auction, games, and dancing. The annual Museum Fundraiser has raised more than $60,000 for museum programs and exhibits.
Tickets for the event are $65 each or a table of 10 for $600. For more information, call 208-282-3168.