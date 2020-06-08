BLACKFOOT — The Red Barn Events Center, 222 S. 550 W. in Blackfoot is hosting prom 2020 for all area high school students. It is a Roaring '20s themed masquerade.
The prom will be Friday from 8 to 11:30 p.m.
Join for dancing, refreshments, photos and fun. Masks and formal attire are encouraged, but not required.
Tickets online are $35 for couples or $20 for singles. At the door, tickets are $40 for couples or $25 for singles.
All area high school students are welcome. School ID, printed or digital receipt will be required at the door. Please be prepared.
Tickets are available at redbarneventsidaho.com/tickets.
These tickets include photo booth pictures by Confetti Photo Booths, dancing and music by DJ Eli, refreshments from Paisley Cakes and a night full of fun.
If you have questions, contact Leandra at 208-817-0910 or redbarneventsidaho@gmail.com