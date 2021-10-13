POCATELLO — There will be a historic book signing Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Walrus & Carpenter Books in Old Town Pocatello. Professors Paul Link of Idaho State University and Shawn Willsey of the College of Southern Idaho will sign their benchmark revision of "Roadside Geology of Idaho."

Nobody knows more Idaho geology than Paul Link, and in terms of state-of-the-art tectonic theory, fieldwork and book design, this edition improves the original on the order of a magnitude. Every page of the almost 400-page paperback has either duotone maps or full-color photographs of rock you can see from the highway.

The text has been carefully integrated so as to be valuable to both beginners, experts and rockhounds alike.

Call 208-233-0821 for more information.