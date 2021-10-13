POCATELLO — There will be a historic book signing Oct. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Walrus & Carpenter Books in Old Town Pocatello. Professors Paul Link of Idaho State University and Shawn Willsey of the College of Southern Idaho will sign their benchmark revision of "Roadside Geology of Idaho."
Nobody knows more Idaho geology than Paul Link, and in terms of state-of-the-art tectonic theory, fieldwork and book design, this edition improves the original on the order of a magnitude. Every page of the almost 400-page paperback has either duotone maps or full-color photographs of rock you can see from the highway.
Story continues below video
The text has been carefully integrated so as to be valuable to both beginners, experts and rockhounds alike.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.