WASHINGTON — On Jan. 14 U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, announced 50 nominations of Idaho students to the United States service academies for the 2020-2021 school year. The nominees were selected from dozens of applicants and will now be considered by each of the four academies for final selection.
“Each year, I am struck by the exceptional commitment to country and leadership displayed by the young men and women who apply to attend our military academies. This year is no different,” said Risch. “These nominees represent some of the very best and brightest that Idaho has to offer. I congratulate them on this achievement and wish them the very best.”
Those interested in applying for future nominations to the service academies can find details on Sem. Risch’s website or by contacting Frances Hasenoehrl at Frances_Hasenoehrl@risch.senate.gov.
The following are students from East Idaho:
U.S. Military Academy — West Point, N.Y.
Logan Prairie, Jerome
Victoria Sievers, Kimberly
U.S. Naval Academy — Annapolis, Md.
Adelaide Brinker, Tetonia
Christian Hodges, Preston
Orville Nyblade, Heyburn
U.S. Air Force Academy — Colorado Springs, Colo.
Jacob Hoover, Idaho Falls
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy — Kings Point, N.Y.
Colby Fogh, Rexburg
Joseph Haines, Rexburg