POCATELLO — Ridgeline Counseling, a beacon of hope for individuals and families seeking mental health support, is thrilled to announce its thriving operation since April. At its new location at 151 N. 3rd Ave., Suite 202B, in Pocatello Ridgeline Counseling stands ready to offer expert counseling services tailored to the unique needs of the local community.

Founded by licensed professional counselor Samuel Dalton, Ridgeline Counseling is the result of a lifelong goal to improve mental health and help people overcome their struggles. Samuel's unwavering commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment allows clients to explore their emotions, thoughts and behaviors with confidence.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.