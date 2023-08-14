POCATELLO — Ridgeline Counseling, a beacon of hope for individuals and families seeking mental health support, is thrilled to announce its thriving operation since April. At its new location at 151 N. 3rd Ave., Suite 202B, in Pocatello Ridgeline Counseling stands ready to offer expert counseling services tailored to the unique needs of the local community.
Founded by licensed professional counselor Samuel Dalton, Ridgeline Counseling is the result of a lifelong goal to improve mental health and help people overcome their struggles. Samuel's unwavering commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment allows clients to explore their emotions, thoughts and behaviors with confidence.
Ridgeline Counseling offers a comprehensive range of counseling services, including individual therapy, couples counseling and family therapy. The center's evidence-based and personalized treatments reflect a deep understanding of each client's journey toward emotional well-being.
"I am excited to open this agency to provide a much-needed service. Mental health treatment is in high demand, and my hope is to not only bridge that gap as a counselor but fill the need for more male counselors in the area," said Samuel Dalton. "My mission is to assist others who are struggling on their journey to find how they can navigate their conflicts, understand who they are and find their own resolutions to the obstacles in the way of their wellness."
Ridgeline Counseling is committed to ensuring accessibility to quality mental health care. The center offers competitive cash rates, making top-tier counseling services attainable for all. Moreover, the center supports the community by accepting most commercial insurance plans, ensuring a seamless experience for those seeking assistance.
Individuals and families seeking counseling services can schedule appointments by contacting Ridgeline Counseling at 208-479-7864.
