POCATELLO — Local senior citizens in need of a ride to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment can get one for a donation through Pocatello Regional Transit.
Thanks to PRT’s partnership with the Area V Agency on Aging’s transportation program, seniors ages 60 years old and older can utilize PRT’s door-to-door service Monday through Friday to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The Area V Agency on Aging’s transportation program “provides services to senior citizens 60 years and older with health or functional limitations which curtail their ability to drive. The program allows seniors to use PRT’s transportation services for (1) life-sustaining trips such as medical visits, shopping, banking and employment; and (2) quality of life trips which include recreational and social trips, community outings, and visits with family to reduce isolation and increase physical and social activity.”
“It’s important we keep our senior population healthy and services like this provide access to the vaccine,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit director. “This long-standing partnership with the Area V Agency on Aging provides seniors year-round freedom to access the community. Our professional drivers provide safe and reliable transportation and are trained for those who may require assistance.”
“For many older adults in our region, COVID-19 has caused them to feel socially isolated and lonely, so having this access to transportation to get the COVID-19 vaccine will surely enhance their quality of life,” said Mike Hirschi, Area V Agency on Aging director. “Getting the vaccine is the first step in affording older adults the opportunity to re-engage in our communities again, socialize with family and friends, and participate in activities of their choosing. We are fortunate to have PRT as a partner that provides transportation services throughout Southeast Idaho.”
A suggested donation of $2 per trip ($4 round-trip in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area) is encouraged. However, no donation is required to utilize the service. Rides are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rides are also available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but requires a $2 per-trip fare ($4 round-trip) to be paid.
More information on door-to-door services offered by PRT can be found at pocatellotransit.com/door-to-door-services/. A frequently asked questions list for senior citizen riders is available at pocatellotransit.com/pdf/senior-citizen-rider-guide.pdf. Citizens can also call 208-234-2287 with their questions.
For more information on Area V Agency on Aging, visit sicog.org/aaa-home.html or call 208-233-4032.
Additional details on all of PRT’s services can be found at pocatellotransit.com or by calling 208-234-2287.
For more info on where you can get your COVID-19 vaccine, visit siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php or call Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 208-234-5875.