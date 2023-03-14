Rick Hubert Marilyn Sword Award

Rick Hubert strives to help those with mental illness and has worked across disability issues.

 Image courtesy of Life, A Center for Independent Living

Congratulations to Rick Huber for being selected for the 2023 Marilyn Sword Legacy Award.

Rick's passion is the rights of people with mental illness, but he's worked across disability issues, serving many years on the Idaho State Independent Living Council as well as on the board of Life, a Center for Independent Living in Eastern Idaho.

