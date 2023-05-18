RV

The new station is located behind the City RV Park at Airport Park next to the Airport.

 Photo courtesy of City of Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT - A ribbon cutting for the new RV dump station will be on Tuesday, May 23 at noon. The RV dump station is located at the Blackfoot Parks Department, 1300 Airport Road in Blackfoot.

The City of Blackfoot received a grant from Idaho Parks and Recreation to establish a new RV Dump Station in a more convenient location and accessibility for RVs.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.