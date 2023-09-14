POCATELLO — On Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., the city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association, will hold a ribbon cutting and check presentation to announce a refresh of the local Pocatello Skate Park located in Lower Ross Park.

Troy Gilgen from Gilgen’s Asphalt donated his services to seal the existing asphalt surface at the skate park. Gilgen’s sealing work took place earlier this month. Sealing the asphalt will not only extend its life but also make the surface smoother for a more enjoyable ride.

