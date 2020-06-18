Longtime Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen will be honored at a retirement party on June 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello, and his last day as sheriff will be June 30.
Next he’s running to serve on the Bannock County Commission. But first he plans to enjoy a break.
“I’ve got a motorcycle I need to get reacquainted with,” he said.
He’s also got a family reunion coming up. That’s something he hasn’t had a lot of time for in many years.
“We’ve rented a big cabin over in Bear Lake and we’ll just all be together and I can turn the phone off there,” Nielsen said.
Once retired, he said he’ll have time away from issues that would otherwise require his attention as sheriff. He hopes his Chief Deputy Tony Manu will be chosen in his place.
“Tony Manu has worked with us for many years and he’s been a community man for a long, long time,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen says he still plans to stay busy even after leaving the sheriff’s office.
“I can’t sit home and watch daytime TV — it’s not meant for retired cops,” he said. “I’ve got to do something.”
He plans to get away for awhile.
But he says he will miss the people he works with.
“I sure love my people that I work with in the county,” Nielsen said. “I’m going to miss them.”
He says he’ll miss them and the camaraderie.
Meanwhile, he’s currently the longest running sheriff in the state. But he’s ready to pass the baton.
“I won’t mind handing that down to whoever it will be,” Nielsen said.
But he adds that it’s been a good ride.
“I have no qualms about picking this profession in Idaho and running with it for just short of a quarter century,” he said.
He says he’s got a lot of respect for Idaho and its laws and its people.
He says that Bannock County is definitely his home. He and his wife have raised six boys in the county. He also has 11 grandkids.
“We love living here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to moving in a different direction.”
Nielsen says that running for the Bannock County Commission is just a logical step for him.
“I just feel I can make a difference,” he said. “I have a lot of experience.”
He says he’s worked closely with local officials and has a good background in county government.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of that and we’ll see how that goes,” he said.