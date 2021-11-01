POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing a presentation by Ms. Kim Stouse, communications director for the Pocatello Fire Department.

The luncheon cost is $12 payable at the door.

Additional information can be obtained by calling either Ronda Black at 208-221-1770 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.

Attendees should be fully vaccinated and wear a mask during social time.