FORT HALL — The local Southeast Idaho Retired Educators Association will be hosting the Retired Educators Association State Convention on April 20 and 21 at the Fort Hall Hotel and Convention Center, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall. Registration is  8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 20, and the first speaker on April 21 will speak at 9 a.m.

Delegates from throughout the state of Idaho will be in attendance. The conference’s theme is Idaho’s state parks. In addition to business meetings, attendees will be hearing presentations from the Idaho state parks, Public Employees Retirement System and Idaho State University’s College of Education as well Idaho state Rep. Steve Berch.

